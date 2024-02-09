L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of L3Harris Technologies worth $196,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 88,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 96.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,018,000 after buying an additional 84,759 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 71,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,382,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $209.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

