La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) and Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Head to Head Contrast

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) and La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Real Brokerage shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of Real Brokerage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brokerage and La Rosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage -3.70% -99.47% -37.27% La Rosa N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 3 0 3.00 La Rosa 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Real Brokerage and La Rosa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Real Brokerage presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.67%. Given Real Brokerage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than La Rosa.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Real Brokerage and La Rosa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $381.76 million 1.40 -$20.58 million ($0.12) -24.83 La Rosa $26.20 million 0.73 -$2.32 million N/A N/A

La Rosa has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Real Brokerage.

Summary

Real Brokerage beats La Rosa on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About La Rosa

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; franchises real estate brokerage agencies, and trains its sales agents to provide residential property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. The company also engages in the real estate brokerage business, as well as sale of commercial real estate property. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

