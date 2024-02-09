Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $905.70 and last traded at $905.38, with a volume of 789902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $864.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $779.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $700.37. The company has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,391 shares of company stock worth $24,130,312. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 317,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,414,111,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Lam Research by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 70,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

