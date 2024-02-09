Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 13,869 BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in BM Technologies during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.
BM Technologies Stock Performance
BM Technologies stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.12.
BM Technologies Company Profile
BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.
