Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.50 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LTRX. TheStreet raised Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.48 million, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 2.25. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,406,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,601,020.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Further Reading

