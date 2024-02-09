LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives $67.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.17. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $68.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

