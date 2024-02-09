LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LMAT. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

LMAT stock opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $68.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,562,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

