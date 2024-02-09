Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $19.06 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.

In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.1% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 62,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.