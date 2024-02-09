Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $17.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

LSPD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

NYSE LSPD traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. 3,502,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 2,570.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

