Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lightspeed Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.13.

TSE LSPD traded down C$0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching C$19.39. 1,589,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,586. The stock has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.21. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of C$16.94 and a 1 year high of C$28.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total value of C$31,676.61. In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Tabone sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.73, for a total value of C$26,896.28. Also, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total transaction of C$31,676.61. Insiders sold 24,790 shares of company stock worth $554,365 in the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

