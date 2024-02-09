Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Issues Earnings Results

Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03, reports. The business had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. Loop Media had a negative net margin of 118.54% and a negative return on equity of 3,575.65%.

Loop Media Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LPTV opened at $0.64 on Friday. Loop Media has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loop Media by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Loop Media during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loop Media during the second quarter worth about $79,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Loop Media in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Loop Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Loop Media, Inc operates as a multichannel digital video platform media company in the United States. The company offers hand-curated music video content licensed from major and independent record labels, including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group; and non-music video content, which is licensed or acquired from third parties, such as action sports clips, drone and atmospheric footage, trivia, news headlines, lifestyle channels, and kid-friendly videos, as well as movie, television and video game trailers, and other content.

