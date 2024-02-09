Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $472.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $485.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.07.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.55.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

