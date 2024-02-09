Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Up 8.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.9% on Friday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lumentum traded as high as $49.84 and last traded at $49.64. Approximately 1,647,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,594,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.59.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 192.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

