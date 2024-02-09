Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.
Lumentum Trading Down 22.4 %
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 94.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,452,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,416,000 after buying an additional 704,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $34,040,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,716,000 after acquiring an additional 405,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $19,547,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
