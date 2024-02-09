Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Get Lumentum alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lumentum

Lumentum Trading Down 22.4 %

NASDAQ LITE opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.85. Lumentum has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 94.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,452,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,416,000 after buying an additional 704,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $34,040,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,716,000 after acquiring an additional 405,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $19,547,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.