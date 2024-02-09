LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LVMUY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LVMUY

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Up 2.1 %

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Cuts Dividend

Shares of LVMUY opened at $172.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.54. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $200.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.1958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.