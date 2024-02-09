LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,219 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $57,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,464,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 586,864 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

