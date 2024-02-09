M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDC. Raymond James cut their target price on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

