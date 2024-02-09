Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26), RTT News reports. Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Macerich updated its FY24 guidance to $1.76-$1.86 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.760-1.860 EPS.

Macerich Trading Up 1.0 %

MAC stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.54%.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Macerich by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 216,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Macerich by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 24,618 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Macerich by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 315,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

