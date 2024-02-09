Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $34.60, but opened at $36.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 26,229 shares traded.

The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $402.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.92 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 98.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,383,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,550,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,019,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.98.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Featured Articles

