Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $34.60, but opened at $36.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares last traded at $36.17, with a volume of 26,229 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.69. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 98.10%. The company had revenue of $402.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 17.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.