Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $180.00 and last traded at $184.00. Approximately 322,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 388,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.44.

MDGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.14.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). Research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 81,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,805,473.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,774,294 shares in the company, valued at $389,262,360.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 226,067 shares of company stock worth $43,382,043 and have sold 8,300 shares worth $1,754,226. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

