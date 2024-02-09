Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $159.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$159.00 and last traded at C$159.00, with a volume of 380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$157.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MEQ shares. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Laurentian set a C$180.00 price objective on Mainstreet Equity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$147.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$140.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.69.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported C$4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$2.31. The company had revenue of C$56.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.92 million. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 52.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 6.5856164 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Mainstreet Equity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

In other Mainstreet Equity news, Director Ron Anderson acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$143.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,800.00. Insiders own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

