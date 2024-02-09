Maintel (LON:MAI) Hits New 52-Week High at $240.00

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.01), with a volume of 1841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($2.95).

Maintel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 191.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 174.93. The company has a market cap of £33.75 million, a PE ratio of -479.38 and a beta of 0.54.

About Maintel

(Get Free Report)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed services for the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Managed Service and Technology Sales, Network Services, and Mobile Services. The company provides unified communications and collaboration solutions include integrated voice, video, mobility, and presence services across endpoints, devices, and applications; secure connectivity; and managed mobile and network services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.