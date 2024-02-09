Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN opened at $4.66 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

