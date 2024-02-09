Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

Marriott International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 59.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marriott International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marriott International to earn $9.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $249.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $250.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.77.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 158.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $1,526,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 25.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 601,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,081,000 after acquiring an additional 121,162 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

