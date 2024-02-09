Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,241 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC opened at $84.51 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $164.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.08%.

VAC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

