Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 513,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $97,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.03. 207,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $202.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

