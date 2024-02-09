Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Position Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,513 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $26,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of -109.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,056,240. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

