Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Down to $71.02

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.02, but opened at $68.23. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $68.04, with a volume of 5,846,735 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.90.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at $52,008,213.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,240. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $510,085,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $511,215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after buying an additional 5,739,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

