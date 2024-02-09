MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.59 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.530-1.780 EPS.

Shares of MCFT traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,792. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $372.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCFT shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.83.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $138,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,537.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

