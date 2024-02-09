Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,634 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.08% of Matador Resources worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,038,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,349,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,149,000 after purchasing an additional 366,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,276,271 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

MTDR stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $67.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 3.32.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

