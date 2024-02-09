Maverick Protocol (MAV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.92 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $9.92 million and $24.72 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.66795266 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $22,936,284.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

