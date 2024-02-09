Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Posts Earnings Results

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Maximus updated its FY24 guidance to $5.20-5.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.200-5.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $78.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.14. Maximus has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMS. StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8,288.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 92.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

