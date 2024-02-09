McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $310.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $327.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $291.93 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $211.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.26 and a 200 day moving average of $280.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,032,353,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after buying an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after acquiring an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after acquiring an additional 151,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

