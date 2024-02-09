McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $130.41

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $130.41 and last traded at $130.13, with a volume of 25263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 37.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Get Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.