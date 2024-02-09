Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $126.61 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $128.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 904.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

