Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Shares Gap Down to $12.63

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $11.71. Metals Acquisition shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 11,056 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTAL. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Metals Acquisition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTAL

Metals Acquisition Stock Down 2.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTAL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metals Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.