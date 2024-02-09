Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MEOH. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Methanex from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.89.

Get Methanex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Methanex

Methanex Stock Performance

Methanex Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $45.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Methanex has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 1,158.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Methanex by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.