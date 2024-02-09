Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $91.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.33.

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. UBS Group cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,800,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,924 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,529,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,353,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.