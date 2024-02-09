Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $136.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s current price.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.70. The stock had a trading volume of 306,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,993. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $173.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $713,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after purchasing an additional 956,154 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,179,000 after purchasing an additional 949,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after purchasing an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,043,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,943,000 after acquiring an additional 697,200 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

