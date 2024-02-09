Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 203.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $125,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,694 shares in the company, valued at $5,876,338.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,135 shares in the company, valued at $9,241,109.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,338.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,438 shares of company stock worth $433,243 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

