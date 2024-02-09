Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 8,879 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.22% of Fastenal worth $67,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 272.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.91. The stock had a trading volume of 669,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,714. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.24.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,170,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,070,288.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,120 shares of company stock worth $9,322,231. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

