Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Progressive worth $81,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Progressive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Progressive by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Progressive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.81. 256,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,651. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $184.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.69 and a 200-day moving average of $151.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGR. HSBC began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

