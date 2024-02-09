Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,904,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423,713 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 1.39% of UGI worth $66,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,976,000 after buying an additional 1,150,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,628,000 after purchasing an additional 974,540 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $203,745,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after acquiring an additional 119,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 307,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,521. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

