Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $70.68 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,995 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,360 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Synopsys worth $70,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.9 %

Synopsys stock traded up $11.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $581.75. 272,587 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,996. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $529.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. Synopsys's quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

