Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $75.60 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $75,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 52.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 197,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,729,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $136,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

LMT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $426.43. 288,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,643. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $446.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

