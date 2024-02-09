Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $72,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,523 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $421.90. 252,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $409.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.25. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

