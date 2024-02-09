Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 52,404 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 52,404 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of NIKE worth $87,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,521,881,000 after purchasing an additional 430,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,469,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,374. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.48. The company has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

