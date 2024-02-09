Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,597 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Boeing worth $61,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,132,849. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.87 and a 200 day moving average of $217.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

