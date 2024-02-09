Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,597 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,597 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.20% of CoStar Group worth $63,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.
CoStar Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.48. 1,161,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 13.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.56. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36.
In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
